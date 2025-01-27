© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPAC Blog
The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world.

Romantic Double Bass and Ocean Adventure

Published January 27, 2025 at 4:41 PM CST

We're back in Kansas City with a 17-year-old double bassist who gives a heartfelt performance of Bottesini's Elegy No. 1. We meet a teen composer and learn about her journey in writing music, including creating an imaginative ocean adventure for the famous Kronos Quartet which you'll hear! Finally, we enjoy a flashback performance by prize-winning violinist Maria Ioudenitch from when she was a teen living in Kansas City.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
From The Top