Trump has been sworn in

President Trump has taken the oath of office a second time, taking office once again.

He shook hands with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who administered the oath, and then shook hands with former president Biden. He then embraced first lady Melania Trump and his children standing nearby.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh administered the oath of office to vice president JD Vance.

Vance's wife, Usha, and their three kids stood nearby, watching and smiling.

Usha, a lawyer, spent a year clerking for Kavanaugh when he served as an appeals court judge in Washington, D.C.

