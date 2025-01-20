© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump has been sworn in

By Rachel Treisman
Published January 20, 2025 at 11:07 AM CST
Donald Trump is sworn into office by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the bible in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool
/
Getty Images
Donald Trump is sworn into office by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the bible in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.

President Trump has taken the oath of office a second time, taking office once again.

He shook hands with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who administered the oath, and then shook hands with former president Biden. He then embraced first lady Melania Trump and his children standing nearby.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh administered the oath of office to vice president JD Vance.

Vance's wife, Usha, and their three kids stood nearby, watching and smiling.

Usha, a lawyer, spent a year clerking for Kavanaugh when he served as an appeals court judge in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman