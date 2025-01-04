Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Ronny Chieng; Miranda July

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Why comic Ronny Chieng initially didn't tell his parents about his 'Daily Show' gig: "I didn't want to brag," the Malaysian-born comic says. "I just wanted to do the work." Chieng now costars in the series Interior Chinatown, and has a new Netflix comedy special, Love to Hate It.

Miranda July talks 'All Fours' — and the risks and rewards of changing your life: July's been surprised by the reaction to her novel, which centers on a 45-year-old married woman who has an erotic affair: "I've had people tell me that ... it was all there, all their true feelings."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

