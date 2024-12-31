So long 2024: The year in review

We look back on 2024's most interesting science stories with Smithsonian's Joe Spring, from Bird Flu to the hunt for life on the moons of Jupiter.

Then, film critic Ty Burr reviews his favorite movies of the year.

Also, it was Brat Summer, but what happened the rest of the year? NPR's Aisha Harris surveys the year in pop culture.

