San Antonio Coffee Festival on Houston Street promises to be a cozy event tonight

The San Antonio Coffee Festival presents Hot Holidays on Houston Street tonight.

The event celebrating the season’s favorite sips runs between 5 and 9 p.m.

Faith Radle is among the event's organizers: "We're starting with coffee, but we're expanding. So, we're including hot chocolate. We're including cider. We're including teas. We have a really nice chai tea vendor. We've got all kinds of seasonal beverages, even holiday cocktails."

European Christmas market tents will line Houston Street from the Alameda Theater to Frost Bank.

Local drink vendors include Hernán, Dos Perros Coffee, and Pulp Coffee Roasters.

There will be food and art for purchase. And visitors can also expect sweet treats from La Panadería, the Beignet Stand, and other local favorites.

There will also be live music and DJs and unique gifts made by local artisans.

Beverage sampling tickets are $40 plus fees.

Advance purchase is highly encouraged. Tickets are extremely limited, and the festival is expected to sell-out in advance.

More information at SanAntonioCoffeeFestival.com.