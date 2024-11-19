© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

We debate the best movie musical numbers

By Stephen Thompson,
Linda HolmesGlen WeldonAisha HarrisHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published November 19, 2024 at 1:57 PM CST
Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
Alamy Stock Photo
Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

If you've ever loved a movie musical, then you've probably got a favorite movie musical number — a song that makes you want to sing along, swoon, celebrate, or simply dance with the nearest lamppost. But what makes these moments great? With Wicked hitting theaters, there's never been a better time to debate the best movie musical numbers.

For even more of our favorite movie musical numbers, check out our list at Letterboxd — at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Hafsa Fathima
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Hafsa Fathima
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jessica Reedy
Related Content