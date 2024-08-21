© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The sound of Venezuelan protest music over the last 30 years

By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa SayreIsabella Gomez Sarmiento
Published August 21, 2024 at 8:22 AM CDT
On this week's episode of Alt.Latino, Ana, Felix and Isabella run through Venezuelan protest music of the last few decades.
Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images
On this week's episode of Alt.Latino, Ana, Felix and Isabella run through Venezuelan protest music of the last few decades.

Over the past month thousands of Venezuelans have taken to the streets to protest the disputed election of president Nicolás Maduro, while Venezuelan artists like Danny Ocean use music to reflect on this political moment. But Ocean's work is just one data point in a long history of music from Venezuela that embodies the political opinions and emotions of those within the country and the diaspora.

On this week's episode, Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre are joined by producer Isabella Gomez Sarmiento to walk through crucial moments in Venezuela's political history over the last 30 years, and the music that soundtracked it.

Songs featured in this episode:

  • Yordano, "Por estas calles"
  • Carlos Baute, "Yo me quedo en Venezuela"
  • Canserbero, "Es Épico"
  • Danny Ocean, "Me Rehúso"
  • Apache, "Rompiendo el Hielo"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Taylor Haney, with editorial support from Hazel Cills, Zach Thompson, Tony Cavin and Didi Schanche. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Venezuela
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
See stories by Isabella Gomez Sarmiento