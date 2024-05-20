© 2024 Texas Public Radio
KPAC Blog
The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world.

Beethoven to Bluegrass and Special Guest Victor Wooten

Published May 20, 2024 at 5:36 PM CDT
Co-host Victor Wooten and Host Peter Dugan with Wyatt Ellis, 14, mandolin/composer from Maryville, Tennessee.
Sally Bebawy Photography
Co-hosts Victor Wooten and Host Peter Dugan with Wyatt Ellis, 14, mandolin/composer from Maryville, Tennessee.

Grammy Award-winning bass player Victor Wooten joins us this week as we celebrate great music out of Nashville! We hear an electric performance on violin, imitating sounds from Jimi Hendrix's guitar, by a teen musician who already holds a real job in an orchestra. We meet a talented pianist who performs Beethoven. And a teen bluegrass mandolin player with a career on the rise performs solo and collaborates on a toe-tapping tune with Victor Wooten and Peter Dugan.

