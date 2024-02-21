© 2024 Texas Public Radio
How an infusion of cash could help the nation’s aging water infrastructure

Published February 21, 2024 at 6:11 AM CST
Water intake towers at the Hoover Dam stands next to a bleached "bathtub ring" on the banks of Lake Mead on Aug. 19, 2022 in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Everyone should have the right to clean water. That’s what Vice President Kamala Harris expressed Tuesday when the administration delved into its plan to give $5.8 billion to states, territories and tribes for projects that promote access to clean drinking water and reliable wastewater systems.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Darren Olson with the American Society of Civil Engineers about the state of America’s water systems and how the new investment could help.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

