For pilots, seeking mental healthcare could cost them their jobs

There’s a growing awareness about the importance of mental healthcare in American workplaces. But for pilots, the subject remains taboo.

Many pilots put off seeking help for mental health issues because they’re worried about losing their jobs.

We hear from William Hoffman, neurologist and affiliated assistant professor of aviation at the University of North Dakota with a research focus on aircrew brain health.

