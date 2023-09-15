Hispanic Heritage Month 2023

September 15th is the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and the celebration continues until October 15th. Here at NPR, we have special programming for you all month to enjoy, from El Tiny Concerts to special podcast episodes.

Stay tuned all month for updates!

LISTEN

Throughline

Tenochtitlan: A Retelling of The Conquest

Throughline will run its episode on the story of the fall of Tenochtitlán on 9/28

In a sense, 1521 is Mexico's 1619. A foundational moment that has for a long time been shaped by just one perspective, a European one. The story of how Hernán Cortés and his small army of conquistadors conquered the mighty Aztec Empire, in the heart of what's now modern Mexico City, has become a foundational myth of European dominance in the Americas. This is the story that for centuries was largely accepted as the truth. But in recent decades researchers have pieced together a more nuanced, complicated version based on indigenous accounts, a version that challenges many of the bedrock assumptions about how European Christians came to control the Western Hemisphere.

Code Switch

Code Switch will run its episode on the legend of La Llorona on 10/11

No one knows when the legend of La Llorona began or where it originated precisely. The common thread is this doomed mother drowned her children and herself, and now spends eternity weeping and searching for them in rivers and lakes. In this episode, we explore what it means to reclaim the myth, the legend, the horror story. Host Lori Lizarraga unpacks the myth with Orquidea Morales, professor of theater, film and TV, and speaks with author V Castro, who explores the myth in her book, "The Haunting of Alejandra."

Radio Ambulante

New season launches on 9/19

NPR's Spanish-language podcast Radio Ambulante returns for its 13th season. This season will cover Latin American and Latino communities in the U.S. through thought-provoking stories about culture, art, science, identity, and more, with new episodes every Tuesday, starting September 19. The launch of this new season will also include more than a dozen Radio Ambulante Listening Clubs, available worldwide with in-person and virtual meetups; sign up to attend!

"En esta temporada 13, la octava como parte de NPR, tenemos 30 episodios nuevos sobre lo extraordinario y lo íntimo de América Latina, historias que sorprenden, divierten y conmueven. En esta oportunidad viajamos a países como Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, México, Uruguay, Venezuela y más. Porque una historia puede estar en todas partes."

WATCH

Alt.Latino & "El Tiny"

NPR Music's' Alt.Latino is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with an incredible "El Tiny" takeover of the concert series for the third time with an all-star lineup that includes Becky G, DannyLux, Alex Cuba, Villano Antillano, Rawayana, J Noa and Ivy Queen.

/ Jackie Lay / Jackie Lay El Tiny 2023

The "El Tiny" takeover includes Tiny Desk concerts curated by NPR Music's Alt.Latino co-hosts Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras.

The show will also release a mini-series of episodes diving into the longstanding traditions and new voices of Mexican regional, a genre that has exploded globally in the past year. This narrative series will break from Alt.Latino's typical two-way interview format, featuring field reporting from Yakima, Wa., to Sinaloa, Mexico.

Radio Ambulante TikTok Launch

Radio Ambulante has just launched their Tik Tok account to share videos and stories related to the series.

¡Hola, TikTok!

Somos Radio Ambulante, un podcast de periodismo narrativo que cuenta las historias más sorprendentes de América Latina desde @npr.

Dale like a este video y cuéntanos qué contenido te gustaría ver aquí.

#Podcast #PodcastenEspañol #NPR #RadioAmbulante

Las Caras de NPR (Faces of NPR)

This year for Hispanic Heritage Month, we are going behind the scenes and asking some of our colleagues fun questions about their culture! Find a new question answered every week of HHM on Instagram and TikTok!

What reminds you of home?

EVENTS

Fotos y Recuerdos

9/23 from 11:30 am to 3 pm

National Portrait Gallery

/ National Portrait Gallery / National Portrait Gallery Fotos y Recuerdos Festival

The National Portrait Gallery is teaming up with renowned children's book publisher Lil' Libros to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! This bilingual event is free and open to the public and will include story times, book signings, live entertainment and gallery tours. Join us to create art inspired by the Lil' Libros book series "The Life of / La Vida de," which includes Latinx sitters from the Portrait Gallery's collection. Moderated by Lori Lizarraga of NPR's Code Switch.

Member Stations

WUWM

WUWM is honoring the lives of Latinos in Milwaukee and their contributions to the community during Hispanic Heritage Month.The station will share stories about the contributions and influence Hispanic and Latino Americans have had on our history, culture, and community.Listen for reports during Morning Edition and tune in for conversations during Lake Effect at noon through October 15.

