How do insects pee? A seemingly silly question that led to a physics discovery

Professor Saad Bhamla believes all science puzzles are important, even silly ones. His research into the glass-winged sharpshooter's "butt flicker" led to a discovery about the physics of insect pee.

About Saad Bhamla

Saad Bhamla is an assistant professor of biomolecular engineering at Georgia Tech. A self-proclaimed "tinkerer," his lab is a trove of discoveries and inventions that span biology, physics and engineering. His current projects include studying the hydrodynamics of insect urine, worm blob locomotion and ultra-low-cost devices for global health. His work has appeared in the New York Times, the Economist, CNN, Wired, NPR, the Wall Street Journal and more.

