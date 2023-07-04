© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Several wounded in Tel Aviv as Palestinians retaliate against Israel's ongoing raid in the West Bank

Published July 4, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT

Eight Israelis were reportedly wounded after a Palestinian man rammed his car into a crowded bus stop in Tel Aviv and began stabbing people.

The attack is being seen as a response to Israel’s deadly raids in the occupied West Bank, which stretched into a second day Tuesday.

We speak with NPR’s Daniel Estrin, who’s in Jerusalem for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now