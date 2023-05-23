Disney's plans to shake up ESPN take shape

Disney is pulling together plans to create an ESPN streaming subscription service that would seriously shake up the already vulnerable cable TV network system.

Just last week, cable TV subscriptions fell to a 30-year low. The move by Disney has long been forecast but is still seen as a big gamble for arguably the most lucrative channels on cable TV.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Scott Tong to unpack what this could mean for cable and streaming going forward

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.