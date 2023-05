Twin Tribes Live at Creekside Sessions

In March, we held our first-ever Creekside Session at TPR HQ featuring Twin Tribes a Dark Synth / Post Punk duo based in Brownsville, Texas. Check out the full intimate performance that took place in the Malu & Carlos Alvarez Theater & Studio.

⁠

Director & Editor: Jacob Glombowski ⁠

Camera Operator: Kristin Quintanilla

Audio Engineer: Daniel Puente

PA/Audio Assistant: Miles Rodriguez

Producer: Crisa Valadez ⁠

House Manager: Tori Pool ⁠

Host: Rob Martinez

Photographer: Chris Stokes

⁠

Marketing & Event Support:

Noah Slavin

Elisa Gonzales⁠

Bobby Salluce