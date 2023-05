Cat costumes, Chanel brides and a cockroach on the carpet: It’s the Met Gala, baby.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing talks with Washington Post fashion writer Rachel Tashjian all about the fashion — and controversy — surrounding this year’s event.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.