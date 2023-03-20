TPR Music Presents Digging SA

Texas Public Radio is proud to present TPR Music’s Digging SA, a new video series that highlights the rich music culture of San Antonio – connecting our audience to the music and the history of local musicians.

In partnership with music archivist and label owner, Rae D. Cabello and Friends of Sound Records, the TPR Music team shares songs recorded in San Antonio during one-of-a-kind interviews featuring emerging stars in soul, R&B, and post-punk.

“Getting the opportunity to collaborate with Rob and TPR to showcase San Antonio music to modern-day musicians is a privilege not many others get to have. Many of the recordings chosen were either undiscovered or flew under the radar - so to hear musicians give a fresh take on them breathes new life into the music and gives those recordings a second chance at fulfilling the airwaves once more," said Rae D. Cabello.

“I love discovering music from friends. Nowadays, it’s a special thing to find out about a song from a person and not an algorithm. With the help of Rae [Cabello] and everyone at Friends of Sound, we’ve shared notable songs with artists in town to play a show. We carefully curate these tracks with groups of similar genres or sounds. It’s really a celebration of our city’s local talent and music history,” said TPR Music’s Rob Martinez.

The program features interviews with Bobby Oroza, Brainstory, Lee Fields, Thee Sacred Souls, Twin Tribes, and Thee Sinseers.

The first episode of the season airs on March 28, 2023. Watch the trailer for the next episode with Brainstory here:

Follow the series as episodes drop monthly on tpr.org/music, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

