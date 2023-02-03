The Texas Newsroom Latino Voters Engagement Project

The Texas Newsroom is a collaboration of public radio stations across the state, including KUT Austin, Houston Public Media, KERA North Texas, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, and more.

In this multimedia project, reporters across Texas asked Latino voters about their main concerns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. This audience engagement initiative met sources where they were: baseball games, weekend festivals, and community centers in their own neighborhoods.

The Texas Newsroom produced audio montages, feature stories, web builds with data visualizations, and social media posts to create a multifaceted experience for its statewide audience.

Everybody wants the ‘Latino vote’ in Texas – but what do Latino voters want? Share your thoughts

The Texas Newsroom's Audience Editor Ana Campbell spoke to Texas Standard's David Brown in October 2022 about the project and how listeners can get involved.

Texas Standard is the statewide newsmagazine show, which is broadcasted to more than 30 cities across Texas five times a week, Mondays to Fridays.

View the Spanish version of this post here: Todos quieren el "voto Latino" en Texas. Pero, ¿qué quieren los votantes Latinos?

Harris County Latino voters rank the economy, education, and safety among their top priorities

Houston Public Media interviewed 15 Hispanic residents and reporter Andrew Schneider produced this radio feature about their responses.

ON THE FIELD ASSIGNMENT: Yesterday evening, @ASchneider_HPM and I talked to Houston’s Latino/a community about their concerns ahead of the midterm elections. Our interviewees talked about unity, family and safety. @HoustonPubMedia pic.twitter.com/uNdxQTvYzY — Daisy Espinoza (@daisynespinoza_) September 8, 2022

Hear what some Latino voters in Texas are thinking about ahead of the 2022 midterm election

The first audio montage of responses was published online on Nov. 2, 2022 and subsequently aired on public radio programs.

View the Spanish version of this story here: Esto es lo que piensan algunos votantes Latinos de Texas antes de las elecciones intermedias del 2022

Guns, inflation, immigration: Latino voters in Texas on their top issues this election

The second audio montage of responses was published online on Nov. 4, 2022.

What we’ve heard from Latino voters this election

The third audio montage of responses was published online on Nov. 8, 2022 and aired at the top of the Texas Standard's Election Day special.

Texas Public Radio also produced an Instagram reel with interviews from the annual Barbacoa & Big Red Festival in San Antonio.