Gun violence in Milwaukee continues to break records

For years, gun violence has been on the rise in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The city broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong is joined by De’Shawn Ewing, family injury and violence prevention program coordinator with the City of Milwaukee Health Department, to check in on the state of gun violence in the city and what prevention methods and actions local leaders like him want to see happen.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.