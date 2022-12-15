© 2022 Texas Public Radio
How young people are impacted as NPR and other employers announce internship cuts

Published December 15, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST
Social work graduate student at the Univeristy of Michigan Larissa Medniss (top left) is advocating as part of their grad student labor union contract for the school to pay students $20/hr for required internship hours. (Courtesy of Larissa Medniss)
Social work graduate student at the Univeristy of Michigan Larissa Medniss (top left) is advocating as part of their grad student labor union contract for the school to pay students $20/hr for required internship hours. (Courtesy of Larissa Medniss)

Students competing for paid internships are in a challenging moment. This reality hit especially close to home this week when NPR announced it would cut it’s internship program for next summer. The cancellation comes as the network has already implemented a hiring freeze to weather a budget shortfall and avoid layoffs. Other companies are doing the same.

With a recession looming, Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in on how the greater landscape is looking for internships with Carlos Mark Vera, who is the co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit Pay Our Interns.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

