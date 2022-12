German police’s large raid on far-right extremists this week revealed the influence a conspiracy theory movement such as QAnon has already had across Europe.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks to the Council on Foreign Relations’ Jacob Ware about the role QAnon has in the European far-right today.

