NYT report leads to calls for ethics code for Supreme Court justices

Published November 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST

The New York Times reported over the weekend that a whistleblower says in 2014, an activist at a dinner with Justice Samuel Alito and his wife was told about a Supreme Court decision before it was released. That report is prompting calls for Justices to follow an ethics code, like lower court judges.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Amanda Frost, law professor at the University of Virginia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

