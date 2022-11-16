Why concession speeches matter

Since the midterm election last week, we’ve been hearing a number of concession speeches. But there have also been notable candidates who have lost and have not conceded, like Arizona Republican candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at the importance of concession speeches with Princeton University historian and author Julian Zelizer.

