I love milestone celebrations that transcend every expectation you have for them.

Earlier this month was the grand opening for the first phase of San Pedro Creek, and I was not prepared for how emotional all the pageantry would make me.

The rich history of this consequential space has been perfectly honored everywhere you walk along the waterway.

A once dividing line in San Antonio was filled with our blended community in attendees, performers and dignitaries. And throughout the weekend, our TPR headquarters, the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center, served as a beautiful backdrop.

We welcomed listeners, members and folks who had never heard of us before. Everyone who visited the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center walked away excited from the visit.

When we moved into our new headquarters in March of 2020, the San Pedro Creek was planned for completion that same fall. Fast forward a couple of weeks and the entire city was locked down and the project was put on hold.

Since then, there have been days when we’ve wondered if the project it would ever be completed. Until it opened, I didn’t have the faintest idea how much it would mean to me - or that it would instantly become one of my new favorite spots in our city. It reminds me so much of TPR. With a substantial foundation, beautiful cultural vibrancy and meaningful stories throughout - I can’t imagine a more perfect location.

Our supporters made it possible for TPR to settle here. With this stretch of the creek completed, our home in the heart of downtown has transcended our wildest expectations.

Thanks to every supporter who not only listens, but donates, the future of TPR is poised for many more milestone celebrations. And in times where dividing lines are easier to find than those that unify, we are so grateful to be here. If you are a TPR supporter, you have all of our appreciation. And if you have not yet had the opportunity to donate, this fall pledge drive is a perfect time to do so.

Right now, every donation is matched dollar for dollar, amplifying your generosity. All thanks to a group of donors who stepped up to provide this generous challenge.

Your impact can transcend expectations at a time when it is truly needed.

Thanks,

Rebecca Caven

Vice President of Development