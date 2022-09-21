Massive pandemic relief fraud targeted funds to feed needy children

Federal prosecutors indicted 47 people in a scheme they say is the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme charged so far. The scheme involved using fake meals, fake names of kids and fake receipts to draw real money — nearly a quarter of a billion dollars.

