Massive pandemic relief fraud targeted funds to feed needy children

Published September 21, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT

Federal prosecutors indicted 47 people in a scheme they say is the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme charged so far. The scheme involved using fake meals, fake names of kids and fake receipts to draw real money — nearly a quarter of a billion dollars.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Minnesota Public Radio reporter Matt Sepic.

