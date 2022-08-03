First Came KPAC, then KSTX

As a kid, I had dreams of being a violinist and while I did play for some time, my love of listening to classical music outlasted playing – I am so glad that kid discovered KPAC!

The discovery of KSTX was next and tuning in became part of the morning commute to college, and then work! Both stations are the first presets on my car radio, and now that I am working from home, I stream online.

I’ve long known TPR is a trusted local news source, and a nonprofit, so I wanted to be involved in some way. While I was a listener in college, I didn’t really have funds to donate but knew I could volunteer my time, so that’s exactly what I did. So, In addition to listening to both KPAC and KSTX, I started volunteering for TPR too!

I think it’s important in general for younger people to be more involved and visible in the community. I also just wanted more people to know about TPR’s awesome local programming!

Now, years later, I’m a Sustaining Member and I try to volunteer for TPR when I can! I have had fun decorating member post cards – in fact, if you reading this received one with a crooked flower, “Hi!” I drew that! Other ways I have enjoyed volunteering include working the check-in table, greeting attendees and serving concessions at TPR events.

If you’re passionate about TPR, volunteering is a great way to let that shine through for everyone to see and they have a variety of ways to get involved. It really is quite rewarding to talk with people about programs I love and then hearing in response, ‘Oh wow, I had no idea, I’ll check that out!’ It’s a great way to speak with people, open a dialog and get involved in your community. Learn more about volunteering for TPR here and feel free to join me as a Sustaining Member here!