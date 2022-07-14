© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bioscience-Medicine

2 cases of monkeypox identified in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio
Published July 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT
Illustration shows test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive\
DADO RUVIC
/
REUTERS
Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022.

San Antonio's Metropolitan Health District confirmed two cases of monkeypox in the city, according to Assistant Director Anita Kurian.

"They both have history of travel and we've identified the contacts that they've come in contact with," she said.

Kurian added monkeypox poses a low risk to the city as a whole because it's spread by close contact. She urges people to limit close, intimate interactions with those whose health history they’re unaware of.

TPR-Funder_bioscience 880x550.png
Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Bioscience and Medicine News Desk including UT Health San Antonio and Dr. Johnny and Joni Reyna, supporting prostate cancer research and early detection to save lives.

Tags

Bioscience-Medicine monkeypoxMetro HealthTPRTop Stories