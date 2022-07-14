2 cases of monkeypox identified in San Antonio

San Antonio's Metropolitan Health District confirmed two cases of monkeypox in the city, according to Assistant Director Anita Kurian.

"They both have history of travel and we've identified the contacts that they've come in contact with," she said.

Kurian added monkeypox poses a low risk to the city as a whole because it's spread by close contact. She urges people to limit close, intimate interactions with those whose health history they’re unaware of.