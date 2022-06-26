Sunday Puzzle: Sounds like a TV show...

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a popular TV show, past or present, whose one-word name rhymes with the word I give you.



Ex. Melon --> ELLEN

1. Bends

2. Piers

3. Crash

4. Panics

5. Redwood

6. Blouse

8. Cargo

9. Blips

10. Maxi

11. Coda

12. Clawed

13. Brooch

14. Frost

15. Palace

Last week's challenge: Think of two famous people — one from business and one from entertainment — whose last names are anagrams of each other. Now take their first names, drop the last letter of each of them, and put the result together, without rearranging, and you'll get the full first name of a famous fictional character. Who are these people?

Challenge answer: Bill GATES + Bob SAGET --> BILBO Baggins

Winner: Dan Hyman from Lafayette Hill, Pa.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge is a little different from the usual. It's a riddle from Greg Van Mechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. How old was Reverend Spooner when he found happiness?

