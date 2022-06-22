'Awakenings' opera shows Oliver Sacks as he was -- a gay man

The 1990 film of Oliver Sacks’ “Awakenings” portrayed Sacks as a heterosexual man with a female love interest. That’s because he didn’t come out until years later. Now, an opera based on the book pictures Sacks, accurately, as a gay man for the first time.

