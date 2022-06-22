The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world. To listen to KPAC 88.3 FM, simply open the player in the gray ribbon at the top of this page and choose KPAC: Classical Music.
'Awakenings' opera shows Oliver Sacks as he was -- a gay man
The 1990 film of Oliver Sacks’ “Awakenings” portrayed Sacks as a heterosexual man with a female love interest. That’s because he didn’t come out until years later. Now, an opera based on the book pictures Sacks, accurately, as a gay man for the first time.
Jeremy D. Goodwin of St. Louis Public Radio reports.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.