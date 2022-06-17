© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Last Bandoleros Live from the Alvarez Theater | TPR Music

Texas Public Radio | By Rob Martinez
Published June 17, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT
last bandos 1920x1080.png
TPR Music
/

The Last Bandoleros came by the Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater to perform tracks from their new album called Tex Flex.

For the trio, Tex Flex is blending a mix of their influences and interpretations, “The album finds us embracing our roots and culture more than ever before - by mixing it with our American pop influences and three-part harmonies, we find a way to make it sound fresh. We call it Tex Flex.”

Enjoy this live session from TPR Music and Real Ale Brewing.

last bandos and crew 1920x1080.png

Produced by Noah Slavin
Directed and Produced by Roberto Adrian Martinez and Abraham Aguillon Orsagh
Sound Engineer: Alfie De La Garza - Soundcrane Studio
Cameras: Abraham Aguillon Orsagh and Roberto Adrian Martinez
Tori Pool, TPR Events Manager
Robert V. Salluce, VP of Marketing and Communications

