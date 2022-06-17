The Last Bandoleros Live from the Alvarez Theater | TPR Music

The Last Bandoleros came by the Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater to perform tracks from their new album called Tex Flex.

For the trio, Tex Flex is blending a mix of their influences and interpretations, “The album finds us embracing our roots and culture more than ever before - by mixing it with our American pop influences and three-part harmonies, we find a way to make it sound fresh. We call it Tex Flex.”

Enjoy this live session from TPR Music and Real Ale Brewing.

Produced by Noah Slavin

Directed and Produced by Roberto Adrian Martinez and Abraham Aguillon Orsagh

Sound Engineer: Alfie De La Garza - Soundcrane Studio

Cameras: Abraham Aguillon Orsagh and Roberto Adrian Martinez

Tori Pool, TPR Events Manager

Robert V. Salluce, VP of Marketing and Communications