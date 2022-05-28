'Wait Wait' for May 28, 2022: Live from San Francisco!

This week's show was recorded at the Sydney Goldstein Theater, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guests Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor and panelists Maz Jobrani, Paula Poundstone and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A New Pox On All Our Houses; Party Crashing in Britain; Back in the Danger Zone

Panel Questions

Putin's Enemies List

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about big solutions to small problems, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Ear Hustle's Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor answer questions about rodeos

This week, we make our triumphant return to the Bay Area, with the help of Ear Hustle's Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor. Their podcast is a alternatively hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of life in prison, but what do they know about rodeos, or Steer Hustles?

Panel Questions

A Dinosaur Mystery Solved; Pomp and Circumstance and Supply Chain Issues; Too Early To Jackhammer

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The AirBnB With Lots of Buzz; Healthy Embraces; and A New Reason to Never Go Near the Water Again.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Top Gun: Maverick, what will be the next long-awaited sequel.

