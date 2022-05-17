© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating season finale, Now What?

Texas Public Radio
Published May 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT
Breanna is here today to talk about how fitting in takes a little bit more than a cool outfit…
Tanveer is here to tell his story about having it made at home but having to leave it in order to make something of his own…
Rey is here to tell his story about his life, realized…
Irma is here to tell her story about how she reached clarity at a time when it was hard to see.
Special thanks to our musical component from Girl's Rock Camp!
Emily is here to tell her story about a horse’s intuition…
Raul is here to tell his story about a Palm Grove that just wasn’t worth the time…
George is here to tell her his story about how some family bonding makes you stronger than others…