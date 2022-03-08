Cluster munitions and vacuum bombs, explained: The war crime allegations against Russia
Russian forces continue to attack residential areas in cities across Ukraine. Investigators are looking into possible war crimes in the conflict, including the targeting of civilians.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with retired Army Col. David E. Johnson, principal researcher with the RAND Corporation.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
