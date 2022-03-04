© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KPAC 88.3 FM and KSTX 89.1 FM are currently off-air due to lost connection at our main transmitter site. Engineering is working now to resolve the issue. Internet streaming online and on the TPR app is unaffected.

Rep. Adam Schiff calls for an FBI investigation into misuse of DNA from sexual assault victim

Published March 4, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., expected to become chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks with reporters as he arrives for Democratic leadership elections on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., expected to become chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks with reporters as he arrives for Democratic leadership elections on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) wants the FBI to investigate the possible misuse of DNA collected from rape victims.

This comes after the San Francisco Police Department allegedly used DNA from a sexual assault victim to investigate an unrelated property crime years later — and then filed charges against her.

The San Francisco district attorney has since dropped those charges, but the case raises questions about how victims’ DNA should — and should not — be used.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks spoke with Schiff about this issue earlier this week.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now