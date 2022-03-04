© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Pakistani women take COVID vaccines door-to-door to overcome hesitancy and isolation

By Diaa Hadid
Published March 4, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST

Pakistani women are taking the COVID-19 vaccine to people's doorsteps. Millions there haven't had their first dose. Most are vaccine-hesitant or women from conservative families who largely stay home.

Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
