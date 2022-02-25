© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Palin's defamation case is part of a conservative strategy to take on the media

By David Folkenflik
Published February 25, 2022 at 4:14 AM CST

As Sarah Palin weighs an appeal of the jury verdict in her defamation case against The New York Times, lawyers say her lawsuit is part of a wave of litigation against media outlets.

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
