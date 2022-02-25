© 2020 Texas Public Radio
A historic week for racial justice efforts: Guilty verdicts reached in Floyd, Arbery trials

Published February 25, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST
Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery speaks to reporters while mother Wanda Cooper-Jones stands by his side Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 outside the federal courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The three men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting have been found guilty of federal hate crimes. A jury delivered its verdict Tuesday after several hours of deliberations. (Lewis Levine/AP)
It’s been a historic week for racial justice efforts.

Three men were found guilty in one of the most high-profile federal hate crime trials in years, involving the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. And three former Minneapolis police officers were also found guilty of civil rights violations in the death of George Floyd.

Jelani Cobb, a professor at Columbia Journalism School and a staff writer for the New Yorker, discusses the significance of these cases and other racial justice efforts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

