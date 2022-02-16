© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff on why he wants to stop Congress from trading stocks

Published February 16, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST
Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Feb. 22, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Al Drago/AP)
Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Feb. 22, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Al Drago/AP)

Bills banning members of Congress from trading stocks are gaining bipartisan support in both the Senate and House, following investigations into lawmakers who made lucrative trades at the beginning of the pandemic.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Sen. Jon Ossoff, Democrat of Georgia, who has introduced the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act in the Senate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now