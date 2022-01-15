'Wait Wait' for Jan. 15, 2022: With Not My Job guest Kacey Musgraves

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Kacey Musgraves and panelists Helen Hong, Maz Jobrani, and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A Medical Oinkthrough; Morning Sedition; It's A Word Nerd's World

Panel Questions

Born With A Silver Acorn In Your Tree

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about justice being served, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Kacey Musgraves about national anthemsAfter getting her start in Austin, Texas, Kacey Musgraves spent the last 10 years conquering the world. She won boatloads of Grammys, played with musical legends like Willie Nelson, and released five critically beloved hit albums, including the new star-crossed. She's about to go on tour, but her first stop is our show, to answer three questions about national anthems.

Panel Questions

An Unsurprising Scientific Discovery; The Pope Is Loose!

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Happy Hour With Campbell's; Cows of the Future; and Vikings Lose Their Antlers.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict after the big heart transplant, what will pigs do next?

