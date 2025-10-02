Judson ISD loses CFO two months into the school year

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Chief Financial Officer for the Judson Independent School District is leaving the district after less than two months on the job.

Judson CFO Tony Kingman was hired in August. By September 30, the north east Bexar County school district had posted his position on its career page once more.

In a statement, district officials said Kingman resigned in order to “fulfill his personal goals and family commitments” after he was named Vice President of Finance for IDEA Public Schools for the state of Texas.

IDEA is the largest charter school network in Texas, with about 79,000 students. It’s headquartered in the Rio Grande Valley. Judson is Bexar County’s fourth largest school district, with about 23,000 students.

"This was not an easy decision, as my time with Judson ISD has been incredibly meaningful,” Kingman said in the statement. “While my time in the district has been shorter than I had hoped, I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity to serve the Judson ISD community. I am proud of the progress we’ve made together."

Before Kingman started with the district, the Judson school board approved a $37 million deficit budget for the current school year. After he started, trustees officially approved a long-discussed measure to seek a tax-rate increase.

Efforts to curtail the deficit have created tense moments during board meetings in recent months, both before and after Kingman’s arrival.

Judson is one of several Bexar County school districts asking voters to approve a tax-rate increase in November.

“During his time with Judson ISD, Kingman made valuable contributions within the financial aspects of the district. His role in helping to develop and enhance plans for the district to move forward in this area has been crucial. That collaboration ensures he leaves the district well-positioned for continued success,” district officials said in the statement.

Although Kingman’s tenure at Judson is the shortest in recent history, the district hasn’t kept a CFO for longer than a year since 2022.

Bill Atkins served as Judson’s CFO for several years while Jeanette Ball was Judson’s superintendent. But sometime after Ball’s mid-year resignation in late 2022, Atkins also left the district.

According to hiring announcements on the Judson Facebook page, Tiana Landry was hired for the job in June 2023, and Larry Guerra took over in July 2024. Guerra became the CFO of nearby Comal ISD this summer.

Prior to being hired by Judson, Kingman was CFO of South San Antonio ISD for several turbulent years, culminating in the state takeover of South San this past February.