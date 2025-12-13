Culinary high school students show off their best at La Gran Tamalada at Market Square

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

It's a celebration of family tradition and a chance for high school culinary students to show off their tamal-making skills. La Gran Tamalada is happening this weekend downtown at Market Square. Six high school culinary teams are competing this year.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Tamales on display at La Gran Tamalada December 13, 2025

Abril Cantu is a student in the culinary arts program at Somerset High School.

“Well, all my life since I was little, my grandma and my mom, they have always made tamales, and I, I never really helped — but I did help like kind of — but then when I joined (the) culinary (program), each year I started learning and learning more," she said.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Abril Cantu shows off her Tamales

Javier Hererra was on a mission to try all the tamales.

“I've tried everything from brisket, bean and cheese. I think someone even made a cheesecake tamale that was pretty awesome. And so yeah ... I mean, tamales are big here in Texas,” said Hererra.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Tamales on display at La Gran Tamalada December 13, 2025

Mark Torres was visiting from Las Vegas and he is a real fan of tamales.

“A little bit spicy, not very hot, but mild. And all the varieties I like — the corn, the sugar, the raisins, and the pork!” he told TPR.

“Today they're the best food in town!” he added.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio East Central High School Students competing in La Gran Tamalada December 13, 2025

The yearly event is put on by Cortez Family Restaurants. La Gran Tamalada continues at Market Square through Sunday and features live music, art and tamal vendors, along with demonstrations and activities to learn how to make tamales. Admission is free.