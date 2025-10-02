The Weekender: Three things you ought to consider doing

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The weekend is upon us and we’ve been looking into what’s going on over the next few days. Word is … a lot! That would include celebrating a park you probably haven’t—but really ought—to see.

“Chris Park" is part of the Ruby City campus, and it opened 20 years ago this October," said Patricia Morales of Ruby City. It's a private park that is open to the public that we manage,” she added. It's open Tuesdays through Sundays, and it's a place of repose and reflection in a sanctuary.”

When Linda Pace’s son died, she created the park that bears his name. And she had no inclination to profit from it.

1 of 2 — Chris Park 1.jpg Chris Park Jack Morgan 2 of 2 — Chris Park 2.jpg Chris Park. Bench has a Chris Pace saying etched into it. Jack Morgan

“Just like everything at Ruby City, [there is] no admission fee. We just want people to come and experience the park and see for themselves the beauty of the space and hopefully learn a little bit more about Chris and Linda at that time as well,” she said.

Then on Saturday in New Braunfels at the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre: Ronstadt Revue, the Linda Ronstadt tribute band.

The beautiful theater dates back to 1942 and is the size where every seat is a good one.

Then on Sunday the 100-piece Heart of Texas Concert Band is doing a performance that the band’s Sudie Rogers said is called "Huapango."

“We're also featuring the mariachi Gallos de Oro and the Alamo City Ballet Folklorico,” Rogers said. And there's going to be a lot of beautiful costumes and wonderful dancing and singing and playing of instruments in the tradition of the Mexican Heritage Month.”

Heart of Texas Concert Band photo from last year's October performance

Rogers said that while you’re welcome to donate, admission is free, as is parking.

“One of the neat pieces that we're playing, that everybody will want to hear is Ravel's most famous piece is called "Bolero," and it's a gradual crescendo,” she said.