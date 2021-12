Week in politics: Trump and allies push back against Jan. 6 commission

Axios managing editor Margaret Talev and Politico White House correspondent Eugene Daniels join Here & Now hosts Tonya Mosley and Peter O’Dowd to discuss the latest in politics, including Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on Texas’ near-total ban on abortion and Thursday’s appeals court ruling on former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 records.

