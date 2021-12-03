© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden ramps up COVID-19 strategy; Republicans threaten government shutdown over vaccine mandate

Published December 3, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST

Politico national politics reporter Maya King and Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram join Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Callum Borchers to discuss the politics of President Biden’s latest measures to contain the spread of the omicron variant — and how Republicans are pushing back.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now