New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital has made an offer to acquire one of the last big independent newspaper chains in the country.

The firm’s bid for Lee Enterprises is causing a stir in the newspaper industry, as Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure," explains.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.