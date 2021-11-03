© 2020 Texas Public Radio
CDC recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-old kids

Published November 3, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds.

