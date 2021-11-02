Storm damage to Acadia National Park reveals growing effects of climate change

A severe rainstorm destroyed a beloved trail at Acadia National Park. Now, the park service is trying to decide whether it makes sense to repair it as climate change brings more severe storms to the park.

Reporter Carly Peruccio has the story.

