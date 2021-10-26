Open, honest conversations between Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen fill the pages of 'Renegades'

All Things Considered’s Audie Cornish joins us to talk about her conversation with former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen about their new book “Renegades: Born In The USA,” which is based on their podcast.

The book delves into their conversations about race, inequality, the American dream, family and their stories of growing up.

