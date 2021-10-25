'The Facebook Papers': A critical look at the company's response ahead of the insurrection

There are more damaging revelations swirling about Facebook as new reporting has come to light based on information from whistleblower Frances Haugen.

A consortium of news outlets, including NPR, started publishing stories late last week, including that Facebook employees did not do enough to stop people who were planning the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This comes as Facebook is expecting a less-than-stellar earnings report and tech watchers await details from the company about reports that it is changing its name to be more aligned with the so-called metaverse.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Sara Fischer, a media reporter at Axios.

Editor’s note: Facebook is a financial supporter of NPR.

