Black women's group makes history climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. Diana Kinard and Dawn Frazier met while running a marathon in 2019. They both learned that they had another ambitious goal - climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. So they started a group with other Black women called Shades of Favor. In August, they did it and became the first group of Black American women to ascend the almost 20,000-foot peak. The group already has another goal - a trip to Machu Picchu.

